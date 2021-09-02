Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

