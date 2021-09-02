Harri Kytomaa Sells 875 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXPO opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

