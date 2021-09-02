Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 7% After Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) dropped 7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 243,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,235 shares of company stock worth $3,947,243. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

