EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Hits $241,723.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,944.11 and $241,723.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00384857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001583 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $679.02 or 0.01359039 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

