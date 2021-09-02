Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $779,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

