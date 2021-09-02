iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

