J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.28 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

