MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

