Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 289 Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of PFI opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

