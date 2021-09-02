Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $35,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

