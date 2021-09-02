Timothy Netscher Purchases 16,200 Shares of St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Stock

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) insider Timothy Netscher bought 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,163.00 ($18,687.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. St Barbara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

