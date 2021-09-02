MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.