Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $33,000 in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

