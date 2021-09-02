Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.