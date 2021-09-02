Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 101 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

