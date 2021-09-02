IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV opened at $262.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average is $227.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

