Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,066,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,702,000. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAND stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Several research firms recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

