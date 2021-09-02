Allegion plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ALLE stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $145.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

