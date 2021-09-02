Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,125 shares of company stock worth $3,967,840. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

