BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declares $1.14 Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1441 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Separately, CLSA raised BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.