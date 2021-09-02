Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

