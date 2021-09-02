Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

VGT stock opened at $426.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $429.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

