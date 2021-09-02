China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Announces $1.20 Dividend

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.1973 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $58.93.
About China Resources Gas Group
