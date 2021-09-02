China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Announces $1.20 Dividend

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.1973 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.