St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2248 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBMY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

