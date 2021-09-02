Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 102.61 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.21. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In related news, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

