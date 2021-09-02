Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARKR opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

