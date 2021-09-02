Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Escalade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 795.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Escalade worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

