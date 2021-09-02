Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

VWOB stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

