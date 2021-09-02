DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 43,695 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.