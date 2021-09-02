AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

