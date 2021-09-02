Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 170,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.