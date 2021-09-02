Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,892.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,892 ($24.72) and last traded at GBX 1,892 ($24.72), with a volume of 52039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,856 ($24.25).

HILS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities raised Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,648.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,514.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

