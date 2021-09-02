Critical Analysis: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 26.36 -$3.76 million N/A N/A SciPlay $582.20 million 4.09 $20.90 million $0.86 21.62

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

SciPlay beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

