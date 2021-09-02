Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $892.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

