Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.90

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 2191581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $21,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,194,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,627,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 982,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,720,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.