Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18). Approximately 25,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 9,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.