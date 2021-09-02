Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declines By 22.1%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

