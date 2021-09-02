BW LPG Limited Announces Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7706 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.
BW LPG Company Profile
