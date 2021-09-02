BW LPG Limited Announces Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7706 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

