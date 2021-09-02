PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $65.53 million and $1.98 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

