Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.