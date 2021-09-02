Autosports Group Limited (ASG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on November 14th

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Autosports Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Autosports Group Company Profile
