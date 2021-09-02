Autosports Group Limited (ASG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on November 14th

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Autosports Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retail automotive industry in Australia. It sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

