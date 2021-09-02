Michael Rice Sells 848 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.50, a PEG ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

