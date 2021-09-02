Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Bradley Goldberg Purchases 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LOV opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

