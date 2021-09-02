Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Bradley Goldberg Purchases 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LOV opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
