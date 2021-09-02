ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Purchases $51,450.00 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,862.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

RSLS stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.28. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band ? System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

