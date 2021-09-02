Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

