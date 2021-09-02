Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,421 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $203,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.