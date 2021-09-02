Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $133.46 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

