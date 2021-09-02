Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 223 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $2,286.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,284.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

