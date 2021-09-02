Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $263.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

