Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.86 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

